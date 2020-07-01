3010 Faircroft Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This classic beauty is ready for immediate move in. The neutral color schee will make decorating a breeze. As you walk in you will be impressed with all the natural light that streams in through the windows. he living room has an open floor plan which flows perfectly from room to room. Access the back deck, from the dining room, so you can spend hours enjoying the tree lined view. In the kitchen, the granite counter tops and white cabinetry add a designers touch. The kitchen will also include stainless steel appliances - perfect for preparing your home cooked meals. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.