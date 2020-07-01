All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

3010 Faircroft Way

3010 Faircroft Way · No Longer Available
Indian Trail
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3010 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This classic beauty is ready for immediate move in. The neutral color schee will make decorating a breeze. As you walk in you will be impressed with all the natural light that streams in through the windows. he living room has an open floor plan which flows perfectly from room to room. Access the back deck, from the dining room, so you can spend hours enjoying the tree lined view. In the kitchen, the granite counter tops and white cabinetry add a designers touch. The kitchen will also include stainless steel appliances - perfect for preparing your home cooked meals. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Faircroft Way have any available units?
3010 Faircroft Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3010 Faircroft Way have?
Some of 3010 Faircroft Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Faircroft Way currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Faircroft Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Faircroft Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Faircroft Way is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Faircroft Way offer parking?
No, 3010 Faircroft Way does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Faircroft Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Faircroft Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Faircroft Way have a pool?
No, 3010 Faircroft Way does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Faircroft Way have accessible units?
No, 3010 Faircroft Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Faircroft Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Faircroft Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Faircroft Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Faircroft Way does not have units with air conditioning.

