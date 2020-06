Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home nestled in a cul-de-sac. It offers a large yard with a fenced back portion. An open back porch and covered front porch. Hardwood floors. The appliances include a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and an above the range microwave. Central heat and air, and so much more.

Please email for more info. No Pets.