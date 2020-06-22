All apartments in Indian Trail
2726 Faircroft Way

2726 Faircroft Way · (704) 844-2855
Location

2726 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2726 Faircroft Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2726 Faircroft Way Available 08/01/20 Adorable Ranch in Sun Valley Area - Adorable, all brick ranch home in the Sun Valley Area. Cozy living room with gas log fireplace, updated eat-in kitchen, updated bathrooms, separate laundry room, kitchen, living room, laundry, and bathrooms are all tile, laminate wood throughout the rest of the home, rocking chair front porch, and very spacious fenced in back yard with shed.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult. Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.**

(RLNE4560288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

