1008 Nutgrove Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HUGE 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, plus office/study room on a private lot built new by Ryan Homes new less than 3 years ago containing many upgrades. Premium lot with wooded forest behind property. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, roomy stainless steel refrigerator and appliances, and eat-in Morning Room. One bedroom and full bathroom are on the first floor. Open floor plan with great room and gas fireplace. Non-smoking home. Large walk-in closets. Washer and dryer provided for your convenience. Hardwood floors, carpet, window blinds, and walls are in neutral colors and in excellent condition. Oversized side-load two car garage. Quiet established family friendly neighborhood ! Up to 2 well-behaved pets welcomed. Move in ready. Close to shopping, schools, and highways. Apply online at: www.rpmcm.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.