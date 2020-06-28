1008 Nutgrove Lane

Amenities
HUGE 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, plus office/study room on a private lot built new by Ryan Homes new less than 3 years ago containing many upgrades. Premium lot with wooded forest behind property. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, roomy stainless steel refrigerator and appliances, and eat-in Morning Room. One bedroom and full bathroom are on the first floor. Open floor plan with great room and gas fireplace. Non-smoking home. Large walk-in closets. Washer and dryer provided for your convenience. Hardwood floors, carpet, window blinds, and walls are in neutral colors and in excellent condition. Oversized side-load two car garage. Quiet established family friendly neighborhood ! Up to 2 well-behaved pets welcomed. Move in ready. Close to shopping, schools, and highways. Apply online at: www.rpmcm.com/houses-rent
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.