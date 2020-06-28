All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:57 PM

1008 Nutgrove Lane

1008 Nutgrove Lane · No Longer Available
Indian Trail
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1008 Nutgrove Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HUGE 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, plus office/study room on a private lot built new by Ryan Homes new less than 3 years ago containing many upgrades. Premium lot with wooded forest behind property. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, roomy stainless steel refrigerator and appliances, and eat-in Morning Room. One bedroom and full bathroom are on the first floor. Open floor plan with great room and gas fireplace. Non-smoking home. Large walk-in closets. Washer and dryer provided for your convenience. Hardwood floors, carpet, window blinds, and walls are in neutral colors and in excellent condition. Oversized side-load two car garage. Quiet established family friendly neighborhood ! Up to 2 well-behaved pets welcomed. Move in ready. Close to shopping, schools, and highways. Apply online at: www.rpmcm.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Nutgrove Lane have any available units?
1008 Nutgrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 1008 Nutgrove Lane have?
Some of 1008 Nutgrove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Nutgrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Nutgrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Nutgrove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Nutgrove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Nutgrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Nutgrove Lane offers parking.
Does 1008 Nutgrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Nutgrove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Nutgrove Lane have a pool?
No, 1008 Nutgrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Nutgrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 1008 Nutgrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Nutgrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Nutgrove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Nutgrove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Nutgrove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
