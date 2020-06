Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Union County this home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Tile floors in entry, kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and center island in kitchen which opens up to spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Upstairs consist of a loft, huge master sweet with double sinks and two large walk in closets. Schedule to view and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.