All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9715 Sunset Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9715 Sunset Grove Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

9715 Sunset Grove Drive

9715 Sunset Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9715 Sunset Grove Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, gorgeous 3 BR 2.5 BA townhome in the Skybrook golf community! - Spacious, gorgeous 3 BR 2.5 BA townhome in the Skybrook golf community! With easy access to Huntersville, Concord, the UNCC area, I-485 and just minutes to Charlotte, this townhome may not last long!

Extremely well maintained with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, half bath downstairs, laundry room (W/D to remain), living room, dining room, huge kitchen with island, sun room plus the large inviting great room add up to a great place to call home. Loaded with extras including California closets in the oversized master bedroom, huge luxury master bath with garden tub and much more. Approximately 2629 heated square feet with two car garage and it is move in ready! Lovely private patio!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 Sunset Grove Drive have any available units?
9715 Sunset Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9715 Sunset Grove Drive have?
Some of 9715 Sunset Grove Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 Sunset Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9715 Sunset Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 Sunset Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9715 Sunset Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9715 Sunset Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9715 Sunset Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 9715 Sunset Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 Sunset Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 Sunset Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 9715 Sunset Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9715 Sunset Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 9715 Sunset Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 Sunset Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9715 Sunset Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9715 Sunset Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9715 Sunset Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College