9715 Sunset Grove Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious, gorgeous 3 BR 2.5 BA townhome in the Skybrook golf community! - Spacious, gorgeous 3 BR 2.5 BA townhome in the Skybrook golf community! With easy access to Huntersville, Concord, the UNCC area, I-485 and just minutes to Charlotte, this townhome may not last long!



Extremely well maintained with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, half bath downstairs, laundry room (W/D to remain), living room, dining room, huge kitchen with island, sun room plus the large inviting great room add up to a great place to call home. Loaded with extras including California closets in the oversized master bedroom, huge luxury master bath with garden tub and much more. Approximately 2629 heated square feet with two car garage and it is move in ready! Lovely private patio!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5453335)