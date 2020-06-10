9544 Inglenook Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

Spacious open floor plan townhouse in beautiful Villages at Rosedale neighborhood in Huntersville. Custom features include bay windows, hardwoods throughout the first floor, upgraded ceramic tile in the bathrooms, crown molding, maple cabinets, over sized kitchen island with overhang for breakfast/entertainment seating, and a luxury master suite. Includes yard maintenance, washer, dryer, a sprawling front lawn and a storage unit. Short ride or walk to shopping / restaurants / hospital. Easy access to I-77. Only 15 - 20 minutes to Uptown. Video tour https://youtu.be/3BnWow7n62o



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates. Tenant-occupied properties cooperating with showings require 24 hr showing notice.