Huntersville, NC
9544 Inglenook Ln
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

9544 Inglenook Ln

9544 Inglenook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9544 Inglenook Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
Spacious open floor plan townhouse in beautiful Villages at Rosedale neighborhood in Huntersville. Custom features include bay windows, hardwoods throughout the first floor, upgraded ceramic tile in the bathrooms, crown molding, maple cabinets, over sized kitchen island with overhang for breakfast/entertainment seating, and a luxury master suite. Includes yard maintenance, washer, dryer, a sprawling front lawn and a storage unit. Short ride or walk to shopping / restaurants / hospital. Easy access to I-77. Only 15 - 20 minutes to Uptown. Video tour https://youtu.be/3BnWow7n62o

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates. Tenant-occupied properties cooperating with showings require 24 hr showing notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

