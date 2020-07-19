All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9519 St Barts Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9519 St Barts Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9519 St Barts Ln

9519 Saint Barts Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9519 Saint Barts Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
The Hamptons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
This wonderful home in The Hamptons has numerous features including all hard woods on the first floor; remolded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, tile back splash, large cooktop island, and white cabinets; and main floor room that could be used as a study, office or fifth bedroom. The bay window eating area has a private wooded back yard view. Large family room with gas fireplace. massive windows, and built in shelves. Second floor huge master bedroom with office/study/man cave attached. Master bath features his/her separate vanities and closets, separate large shower and Jacuzzi tub, and stained glass cathedral windows. Three large additional bedrooms each with fully attached tile baths. Large half acre lot. Enjoy the community amenities of a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, volleyball court & playground. Convenient location just minutes to I-77 (exit 25), Birkdale, shopping and restaurants. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 St Barts Ln have any available units?
9519 St Barts Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9519 St Barts Ln have?
Some of 9519 St Barts Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9519 St Barts Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9519 St Barts Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 St Barts Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9519 St Barts Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9519 St Barts Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9519 St Barts Ln offers parking.
Does 9519 St Barts Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9519 St Barts Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 St Barts Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9519 St Barts Ln has a pool.
Does 9519 St Barts Ln have accessible units?
No, 9519 St Barts Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 St Barts Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9519 St Barts Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9519 St Barts Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9519 St Barts Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College