9519 St Barts Ln

This wonderful home in The Hamptons has numerous features including all hard woods on the first floor; remolded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, tile back splash, large cooktop island, and white cabinets; and main floor room that could be used as a study, office or fifth bedroom. The bay window eating area has a private wooded back yard view. Large family room with gas fireplace. massive windows, and built in shelves. Second floor huge master bedroom with office/study/man cave attached. Master bath features his/her separate vanities and closets, separate large shower and Jacuzzi tub, and stained glass cathedral windows. Three large additional bedrooms each with fully attached tile baths. Large half acre lot. Enjoy the community amenities of a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, volleyball court & playground. Convenient location just minutes to I-77 (exit 25), Birkdale, shopping and restaurants. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.