9212 Shepparton Drive

Location Location Location - Great 4 Bedroom home with very private, fenced backyard. Recently Painted! Main level features recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, home office, dining room (laminate wood) & great room carpeting and gas fireplace that open to kitchen/breakfast area. Upstairs features large master suite w cathedral ceilings & spacious bath w large walk-in closet. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included too. Backyard sanctuary with pergola, large deck & tall evergreens! Enjoy Community Pool, Playground and Tennis court Walk to shops, close to hospital and so much more! *Pet Friendly Too*



