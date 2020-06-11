All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9212 Shepparton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9212 Shepparton Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9212 Shepparton Drive

9212 Shepparton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9212 Shepparton Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Location Location Location - Great 4 Bedroom home with very private, fenced backyard. Recently Painted! Main level features recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, home office, dining room (laminate wood) & great room carpeting and gas fireplace that open to kitchen/breakfast area. Upstairs features large master suite w cathedral ceilings & spacious bath w large walk-in closet. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included too. Backyard sanctuary with pergola, large deck & tall evergreens! Enjoy Community Pool, Playground and Tennis court Walk to shops, close to hospital and so much more! *Pet Friendly Too*

(RLNE2685557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 Shepparton Drive have any available units?
9212 Shepparton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9212 Shepparton Drive have?
Some of 9212 Shepparton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 Shepparton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9212 Shepparton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 Shepparton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9212 Shepparton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9212 Shepparton Drive offer parking?
No, 9212 Shepparton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9212 Shepparton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9212 Shepparton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 Shepparton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9212 Shepparton Drive has a pool.
Does 9212 Shepparton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9212 Shepparton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 Shepparton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9212 Shepparton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9212 Shepparton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9212 Shepparton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College