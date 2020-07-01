All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

8656 Brook Glen Ln

8656 Brook Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8656 Brook Glen Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home near Birkdale in Huntersville, NC - Property Id: 163055

Beautiful and friendly community with this well kept property located in a cul-de-sac that is within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, golf, and movies near downtown Birkdale. It has a fenced in back yard with an oversized patio. Great room has a wood burning fireplace. Dining and kitchen have hardwood floors. Kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Pantry, half bath, and laundry on first floor with an attached double car garage. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a garden tub and a separate shower to master bedroom. A bonus room allows for office space.
Inside painted recently.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163055p
Property Id 163055

(RLNE5185956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8656 Brook Glen Ln have any available units?
8656 Brook Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8656 Brook Glen Ln have?
Some of 8656 Brook Glen Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8656 Brook Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8656 Brook Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8656 Brook Glen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8656 Brook Glen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8656 Brook Glen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8656 Brook Glen Ln offers parking.
Does 8656 Brook Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8656 Brook Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8656 Brook Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 8656 Brook Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8656 Brook Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 8656 Brook Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8656 Brook Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8656 Brook Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8656 Brook Glen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8656 Brook Glen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

