8323 Brickle Ln

Don’t miss a chance to live in desirable Birkdale Village, within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment!



A charming front porch invites you into this adorable townhome on a tree-lined street. This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath unit offers neutral decor, wood laminate floors, a galley kitchen with a pantry, a family room with a gas fireplace and a dining area. The over-sized master suite includes a a sitting area with a bay window, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity and a separate garden tub.



Enjoy the outdoors on the covered patio. Other features include a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use, one-car garage and community pool.



Please pardon our dust...new kitchen cabinet doors will be replaced soon!



Easy commute via I-77 to uptown Charlotte.



Pets conditional.



