All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 8323 Brickle Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
8323 Brickle Ln
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:35 PM

8323 Brickle Ln

8323 Brickle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8323 Brickle Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Don’t miss a chance to live in desirable Birkdale Village, within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment!

A charming front porch invites you into this adorable townhome on a tree-lined street. This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath unit offers neutral decor, wood laminate floors, a galley kitchen with a pantry, a family room with a gas fireplace and a dining area. The over-sized master suite includes a a sitting area with a bay window, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity and a separate garden tub.

Enjoy the outdoors on the covered patio. Other features include a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use, one-car garage and community pool.

Please pardon our dust...new kitchen cabinet doors will be replaced soon!

Easy commute via I-77 to uptown Charlotte.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 Brickle Ln have any available units?
8323 Brickle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8323 Brickle Ln have?
Some of 8323 Brickle Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8323 Brickle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8323 Brickle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 Brickle Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8323 Brickle Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8323 Brickle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8323 Brickle Ln offers parking.
Does 8323 Brickle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8323 Brickle Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 Brickle Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8323 Brickle Ln has a pool.
Does 8323 Brickle Ln have accessible units?
No, 8323 Brickle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 Brickle Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8323 Brickle Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 Brickle Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 Brickle Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College