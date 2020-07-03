All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

7955 Rolling Meadows Ln

7955 Rolling Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7955 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rent to Own Your Home - Any Credit and Pets are OK - Property Id: 257392

Rent To Own Today for Only $1,425/monthly!

This beautiful 2-story corner home has hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs and the bedrooms are all carpeted upstairs. Gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms sporting walk-in closets and 2.5 bathrooms and is situated on a .17 acre corner lot, in Stonegate Farms subdivision. Built in 2003 with 1,670 feet of living space, a working fireplace and a 2-car detached garage. The backyard has a custom stone patio and extensive landscaping.

*Move in costs example:
Reservation Fee: $2,500 *Required with submission of IHS Application. Goes toward Upfront Fee, not an additional fee. This fee is fully refundable if you do not qualify.

You're PRE-APPROVED!!

Purchase Price $241,900
Up-Front Fee: $10,000
Monthly Cost: $1,425
Pet Fee (If Applicable): $200 - YES - Pets are welcome!!
Doc Prep: $195.00 or ~$500.00 depending on your choice
Total move in cost (approx) $11,820

Please contact us today to discuss how we can help you get the home of your dreams!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257392
Property Id 257392

(RLNE5688855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln have any available units?
7955 Rolling Meadows Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln have?
Some of 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7955 Rolling Meadows Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln offers parking.
Does 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln have a pool?
No, 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln have accessible units?
No, 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7955 Rolling Meadows Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

