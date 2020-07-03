7955 Rolling Meadows Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rent to Own Your Home - Any Credit and Pets are OK - Property Id: 257392



Rent To Own Today for Only $1,425/monthly!



This beautiful 2-story corner home has hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs and the bedrooms are all carpeted upstairs. Gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms sporting walk-in closets and 2.5 bathrooms and is situated on a .17 acre corner lot, in Stonegate Farms subdivision. Built in 2003 with 1,670 feet of living space, a working fireplace and a 2-car detached garage. The backyard has a custom stone patio and extensive landscaping.



*Move in costs example:

Reservation Fee: $2,500 *Required with submission of IHS Application. Goes toward Upfront Fee, not an additional fee. This fee is fully refundable if you do not qualify.



You're PRE-APPROVED!!



Purchase Price $241,900

Up-Front Fee: $10,000

Monthly Cost: $1,425

Pet Fee (If Applicable): $200 - YES - Pets are welcome!!

Doc Prep: $195.00 or ~$500.00 depending on your choice

Total move in cost (approx) $11,820



