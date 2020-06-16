All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6600 Barkley Farm Road

6600 Barkley Farm Road · (704) 815-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

6600 Barkley Farm Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Barkley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6600 Barkley Farm Road · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with all the "Hardwoods and Formals," a Huge Fenced-In Backyard with Lawn and Patio for Grilling and Entertaining. Available July 1st.

Entertaining-Size Gourmet Kitchen, Bay Window in Breakfast Area, Lots of Natural Light and Glass to the Backyard, Walk-Out to the Patio, Over-sized 9-foot Granite Island, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and more! Fantastic Kitchen for Big Family Meals and Great for Entertaining.

Cozy Living Room with Fireplace and Custom Entertainment Center, Built-Ins and Self-Lowering Projector Screen. Master Suite has Re-Modeled Bathroom, Custom Slab Counter-top, Deep Soaking Tub, Walk-In Closet and more!

This Beautiful Home is only a Short Walk to the Community Pool and Tennis Courts. Minutes from Birkdale Village Shops and Restaurants. Easy Access to I-77 with new Expressway to Uptown, Airport of I-485 Inner/Outer Loop. Great Schools too!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Barkley Farm Road have any available units?
6600 Barkley Farm Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6600 Barkley Farm Road have?
Some of 6600 Barkley Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Barkley Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Barkley Farm Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Barkley Farm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Barkley Farm Road is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Barkley Farm Road offer parking?
No, 6600 Barkley Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Barkley Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Barkley Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Barkley Farm Road have a pool?
Yes, 6600 Barkley Farm Road has a pool.
Does 6600 Barkley Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 6600 Barkley Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Barkley Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Barkley Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Barkley Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Barkley Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
