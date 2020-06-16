Amenities

6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with all the "Hardwoods and Formals," a Huge Fenced-In Backyard with Lawn and Patio for Grilling and Entertaining. Available July 1st.



Entertaining-Size Gourmet Kitchen, Bay Window in Breakfast Area, Lots of Natural Light and Glass to the Backyard, Walk-Out to the Patio, Over-sized 9-foot Granite Island, Walk-In Pantry, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and more! Fantastic Kitchen for Big Family Meals and Great for Entertaining.



Cozy Living Room with Fireplace and Custom Entertainment Center, Built-Ins and Self-Lowering Projector Screen. Master Suite has Re-Modeled Bathroom, Custom Slab Counter-top, Deep Soaking Tub, Walk-In Closet and more!



This Beautiful Home is only a Short Walk to the Community Pool and Tennis Courts. Minutes from Birkdale Village Shops and Restaurants. Easy Access to I-77 with new Expressway to Uptown, Airport of I-485 Inner/Outer Loop. Great Schools too!



No Cats Allowed



