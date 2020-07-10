3920 Archer Notch Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Move right in to this well maintained corner unit town home. Clean, neutral and spacious, this open floorplan features upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, master on main with big closet, extra large separate shower and whirlpool tub. The upper level features 2 very large bedrooms and a family room/loft. No maintenance exterior - lawn service in both front and rear yards plus quarterly pest control is provided by the HOA. Wonderful location with great community amenities - swimming pool, playground and open area parks throughout the community. A quick drive to both the Birkdale area and exit 23.