Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

17228 Hampton Trace Road

Location

17228 Hampton Trace Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Caldwell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, Bright and Updated Hard to find RANCH home with Bonus/Bed and Full Bath Upstairs which is great for guests! Home is located in desirable tree lined Caldwell Station neighborhood with high ranking schools, awesome amenities including multiple recreational park areas, lighted sidewalk streets and an Olympic Size swimming pool & Club House. Home offers gleaming hardwoods in dining room, great room & kitchen& tiled floors in sun room & baths Open concept w/ vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room w/trey ceiling. Large Kitchen w/ cabinets galore, center island and Bar Area. Kitchen also includes SS appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy relaxing mornings or evenings in large sun room with view of private backyard. Master bedroom has spacious master bathroom with large walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms and full hall bath are on the main level, with one large bedroom and full bathroom upstairs! Like New Ranch with Bonus for Rent...Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17228 Hampton Trace Road have any available units?
17228 Hampton Trace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 17228 Hampton Trace Road have?
Some of 17228 Hampton Trace Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17228 Hampton Trace Road currently offering any rent specials?
17228 Hampton Trace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17228 Hampton Trace Road pet-friendly?
No, 17228 Hampton Trace Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 17228 Hampton Trace Road offer parking?
Yes, 17228 Hampton Trace Road offers parking.
Does 17228 Hampton Trace Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17228 Hampton Trace Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17228 Hampton Trace Road have a pool?
Yes, 17228 Hampton Trace Road has a pool.
Does 17228 Hampton Trace Road have accessible units?
No, 17228 Hampton Trace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17228 Hampton Trace Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17228 Hampton Trace Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17228 Hampton Trace Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17228 Hampton Trace Road does not have units with air conditioning.

