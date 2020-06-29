17228 Hampton Trace Road

Amenities

Beautiful, Bright and Updated Hard to find RANCH home with Bonus/Bed and Full Bath Upstairs which is great for guests! Home is located in desirable tree lined Caldwell Station neighborhood with high ranking schools, awesome amenities including multiple recreational park areas, lighted sidewalk streets and an Olympic Size swimming pool & Club House. Home offers gleaming hardwoods in dining room, great room & kitchen& tiled floors in sun room & baths Open concept w/ vaulted ceiling in living room, formal dining room w/trey ceiling. Large Kitchen w/ cabinets galore, center island and Bar Area. Kitchen also includes SS appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy relaxing mornings or evenings in large sun room with view of private backyard. Master bedroom has spacious master bathroom with large walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms and full hall bath are on the main level, with one large bedroom and full bathroom upstairs! Like New Ranch with Bonus for Rent...Don't miss this one!