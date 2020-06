Amenities

This very nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is just steps from Birkdale Village. Walk to the movies, shops restaurants and nightlife. Less than a mile from I-77 and lake Norman. Features include hardwoods and ceramic tile on the main level. Upstairs has two bedrooms, each with private bath. One car garage. Washer/dryer included.