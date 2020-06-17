All apartments in Huntersville
16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy

16825 Birkdale Commons Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

16825 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huntersville Rentals From $1900 Monthly, 4&5 Brs - Property Id: 236041

Exhausted your search for a rental home? Check out this program. Big Investment group that I'm representing is looking for homes for their portfolio in the Charlotte region. You choose a home that's currently for sale between $200,000 and $400,000 in an area, neighborhood or school district where you want to live. They will buy it and then rent it to you. Right to purchase home is available but not required. I've helped over 30 families find the perfect rental through this program. Monthly rents range from around $1700 up to around $2800. Monthly rents determined by the area or size of home. Approval is based on your income and debt. Minimum requirement is a 1yr lease, 550 credit score, No evictions within last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, Min $60,000 total household yearly income, 2 months rent required for deposit, 30 to 35 day move in times. Call or Text 704-507-6123 for all details, Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist, Highgarden Real Estate, 25 Years Experience
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236041
Property Id 236041

(RLNE5613971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy have any available units?
16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy have?
Some of 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy offer parking?
No, 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy have a pool?
No, 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

