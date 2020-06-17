16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exhausted your search for a rental home? Check out this program. Big Investment group that I'm representing is looking for homes for their portfolio in the Charlotte region. You choose a home that's currently for sale between $200,000 and $400,000 in an area, neighborhood or school district where you want to live. They will buy it and then rent it to you. Right to purchase home is available but not required. I've helped over 30 families find the perfect rental through this program. Monthly rents range from around $1700 up to around $2800. Monthly rents determined by the area or size of home. Approval is based on your income and debt. Minimum requirement is a 1yr lease, 550 credit score, No evictions within last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, Min $60,000 total household yearly income, 2 months rent required for deposit, 30 to 35 day move in times. Call or Text 704-507-6123 for all details, Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist, Highgarden Real Estate, 25 Years Experience

