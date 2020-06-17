All apartments in Huntersville
16626 Spruell St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

16626 Spruell St

16626 Spruel Street · No Longer Available
Location

16626 Spruel Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
16626 Spruell St Available 07/04/20 Monteith Park with Detached Garage - Enjoy all the amenities of Monteith Park with this adorable Saussy Burbank home. Main level includes dining area with french doors, great room with gas logs and breakfast area adjoining kitchen. Upper level has spacious bedrooms. Master suite bath has garden tub and separate toilet area. Additional two bedrooms have jack and jill bath. Detached garage. Easy access to Birkdale Village and other shopping/retail of Huntersville.

(RLNE3186656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16626 Spruell St have any available units?
16626 Spruell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16626 Spruell St have?
Some of 16626 Spruell St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16626 Spruell St currently offering any rent specials?
16626 Spruell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16626 Spruell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16626 Spruell St is pet friendly.
Does 16626 Spruell St offer parking?
Yes, 16626 Spruell St does offer parking.
Does 16626 Spruell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16626 Spruell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16626 Spruell St have a pool?
Yes, 16626 Spruell St has a pool.
Does 16626 Spruell St have accessible units?
No, 16626 Spruell St does not have accessible units.
Does 16626 Spruell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16626 Spruell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16626 Spruell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16626 Spruell St does not have units with air conditioning.
