Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

16626 Spruell St Available 07/04/20 Monteith Park with Detached Garage - Enjoy all the amenities of Monteith Park with this adorable Saussy Burbank home. Main level includes dining area with french doors, great room with gas logs and breakfast area adjoining kitchen. Upper level has spacious bedrooms. Master suite bath has garden tub and separate toilet area. Additional two bedrooms have jack and jill bath. Detached garage. Easy access to Birkdale Village and other shopping/retail of Huntersville.



(RLNE3186656)