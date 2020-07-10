Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon! Amazing Home in Wynfield Forest! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go to RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING & we will notify when you can make your own appt. View our QUALIFICATIONS on our website prior to applying.

Totally renovated home with 3/4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal areas, two story great room, bonus room upstairs that overlooks the great room and bright open kitchen with all the amenities. Two car garage, fenced yard, large deck and the largest lot in the neighborhood. Premium location! Close to Birkdale Shopping, Golf Course and Lake Norman.



RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf



(RLNE5806582)