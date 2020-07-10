All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy

16000 Wynfield Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16000 Wynfield Creek Parkway, Huntersville, NC 28078
Wynfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon! Amazing Home in Wynfield Forest! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go to RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING & we will notify when you can make your own appt. View our QUALIFICATIONS on our website prior to applying.
Totally renovated home with 3/4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal areas, two story great room, bonus room upstairs that overlooks the great room and bright open kitchen with all the amenities. Two car garage, fenced yard, large deck and the largest lot in the neighborhood. Premium location! Close to Birkdale Shopping, Golf Course and Lake Norman.

RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

(RLNE5806582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy have any available units?
16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy have?
Some of 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy offers parking.
Does 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy has a pool.
Does 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College