Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

15613 Troubadour Lane

Location

15613 Troubadour Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Gilead Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic 2783 s.f. home in Gilead Ridge subdivision has 3 BRs, 2.5 baths + BONUS ROOM with separate private staircase off the kitchen--would make a great man cave, playroom or office! Wood flooring in dining room and kitchen. Spacious kitchen has granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Upstairs are 3 BRs. Large master bedroom has master bath with dual sink vanity, glass shower, and jetted tub. Covered front porch, rear deck. Community offers playground and swimming pool. ALL REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW. Pets allowed, $300 pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15613 Troubadour Lane have any available units?
15613 Troubadour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15613 Troubadour Lane have?
Some of 15613 Troubadour Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15613 Troubadour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15613 Troubadour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15613 Troubadour Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15613 Troubadour Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15613 Troubadour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15613 Troubadour Lane offers parking.
Does 15613 Troubadour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15613 Troubadour Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15613 Troubadour Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15613 Troubadour Lane has a pool.
Does 15613 Troubadour Lane have accessible units?
No, 15613 Troubadour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15613 Troubadour Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15613 Troubadour Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15613 Troubadour Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15613 Troubadour Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
