15613 Troubadour Lane

Amenities
Fantastic 2783 s.f. home in Gilead Ridge subdivision has 3 BRs, 2.5 baths + BONUS ROOM with separate private staircase off the kitchen--would make a great man cave, playroom or office! Wood flooring in dining room and kitchen. Spacious kitchen has granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Upstairs are 3 BRs. Large master bedroom has master bath with dual sink vanity, glass shower, and jetted tub. Covered front porch, rear deck. Community offers playground and swimming pool. ALL REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW. Pets allowed, $300 pet fee per pet.