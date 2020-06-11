15457 Goodwood Street

Amenities

***Note: This property is not furnished!



Make this quiet end-unit townhome your home sweet home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is situated in a private area next to an open field.



This beautiful floorplan is accented with tile flooring, upgraded moldings and detailed archways. Warm yourself by the fire in this cozy family room. The dining space features wainscoting and upgraded lighting. Overlooking the dining area, the kitchen features excellent storage, a breakfast bar and all major appliances! Plenty of storage with a large storage room with built in cabinets on the first floor.



The master bedroom is spacious with ample room for a king sized bed. The master bath features a dual sink vanity for convenience and excellent storage. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.



Enjoy the outdoors on the fenced-in patio which accesses the 2-car detached garage!



Community amenities include walking trails, a pool and playground!



An easy drive to excellent shopping, entertainment and dining at Birkdale, Whole Foods and the Northcross Shopping Center! Close to several of Lake Norman's best outdoor recreation destinations!



Close to I-77, US-21/Statesville Rd, NC-115/Old Statesville Rd, NC-73/Sam Furr Rd and easily commutable to Uptown!



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today.



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**