Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:06 AM

15457 Goodwood Street

15457 Goodwood Street · (877) 751-1677
Location

15457 Goodwood Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
***Note: This property is not furnished!

Make this quiet end-unit townhome your home sweet home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is situated in a private area next to an open field.

This beautiful floorplan is accented with tile flooring, upgraded moldings and detailed archways. Warm yourself by the fire in this cozy family room. The dining space features wainscoting and upgraded lighting. Overlooking the dining area, the kitchen features excellent storage, a breakfast bar and all major appliances! Plenty of storage with a large storage room with built in cabinets on the first floor.

The master bedroom is spacious with ample room for a king sized bed. The master bath features a dual sink vanity for convenience and excellent storage. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.

Enjoy the outdoors on the fenced-in patio which accesses the 2-car detached garage!

Community amenities include walking trails, a pool and playground!

An easy drive to excellent shopping, entertainment and dining at Birkdale, Whole Foods and the Northcross Shopping Center! Close to several of Lake Norman's best outdoor recreation destinations!

Close to I-77, US-21/Statesville Rd, NC-115/Old Statesville Rd, NC-73/Sam Furr Rd and easily commutable to Uptown!

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today.

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15457 Goodwood Street have any available units?
15457 Goodwood Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15457 Goodwood Street have?
Some of 15457 Goodwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15457 Goodwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
15457 Goodwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15457 Goodwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15457 Goodwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 15457 Goodwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 15457 Goodwood Street does offer parking.
Does 15457 Goodwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15457 Goodwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15457 Goodwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 15457 Goodwood Street has a pool.
Does 15457 Goodwood Street have accessible units?
No, 15457 Goodwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15457 Goodwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15457 Goodwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15457 Goodwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15457 Goodwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
