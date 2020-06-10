15223 Barnsbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this Lovely Saussy Burbank 3 Story in Monteith Park! It has a covered porch, large 2 car garage, and is ready for immediate occupancy! Lots of storage. Hardwoods on the main, 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, and 3rd story bonus has a closet and can easily be a 3rd bedroom. Gorgeous natural wood blinds. Community pool, walking trails. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator INCLUDED, but will not be repaired if needing service. Carpets were professionally cleaned. Only mins away from Birkdale, and easy access to I77 via exit 23 or 25. Lake Norman only 5 mins away! Check out the amazing community pool!!!

Pets are conditional to owner approval. No cats/only small dogs. Tenant occupied. May entertain a short term lease that ends April 30.

Net monthly income must exceed 3 times the rent amount to qualify.