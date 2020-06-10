All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated October 4 2019

15223 Barnsbury Drive

15223 Barnsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15223 Barnsbury Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this Lovely Saussy Burbank 3 Story in Monteith Park! It has a covered porch, large 2 car garage, and is ready for immediate occupancy! Lots of storage. Hardwoods on the main, 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, and 3rd story bonus has a closet and can easily be a 3rd bedroom. Gorgeous natural wood blinds. Community pool, walking trails. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator INCLUDED, but will not be repaired if needing service. Carpets were professionally cleaned. Only mins away from Birkdale, and easy access to I77 via exit 23 or 25. Lake Norman only 5 mins away! Check out the amazing community pool!!!
Pets are conditional to owner approval. No cats/only small dogs. Tenant occupied. May entertain a short term lease that ends April 30.
Net monthly income must exceed 3 times the rent amount to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15223 Barnsbury Drive have any available units?
15223 Barnsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15223 Barnsbury Drive have?
Some of 15223 Barnsbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15223 Barnsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15223 Barnsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15223 Barnsbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15223 Barnsbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15223 Barnsbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15223 Barnsbury Drive offers parking.
Does 15223 Barnsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15223 Barnsbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15223 Barnsbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15223 Barnsbury Drive has a pool.
Does 15223 Barnsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 15223 Barnsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15223 Barnsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15223 Barnsbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15223 Barnsbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15223 Barnsbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
