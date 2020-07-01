All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

14504 Reese Boulevard

14504 Reese Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14504 Reese Boulevard, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14504 Reese Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Newly remodeled townhome - Highly desirable Rosedale Community is within walking distance to shopping and restaurants! Newly remodeled townhome, freshly painted Bright & Airy Town Home, 3 Large Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Renovated kitchen with center island granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances, dining room opens to a great room with gas fireplace. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included Too! Garage and so much more. Can't beat the location Close to Birkdale Village, A premier Shopping Mecca & The NORTHLAKE SHOPPING MALL. Also nearby Schools, Hospital & Uptown Charlotte. Come see this highly accessible charming Town Home!

(RLNE2721816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14504 Reese Boulevard have any available units?
14504 Reese Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14504 Reese Boulevard have?
Some of 14504 Reese Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14504 Reese Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14504 Reese Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14504 Reese Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 14504 Reese Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 14504 Reese Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14504 Reese Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14504 Reese Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14504 Reese Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14504 Reese Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14504 Reese Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14504 Reese Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14504 Reese Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14504 Reese Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14504 Reese Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14504 Reese Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14504 Reese Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

