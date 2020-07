Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for immediate occupancy. Immaculate home in prime location! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, a flat cooktop, 42 inch cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Eat-in kitchen opens to great room and to large sunroom with lots of windows and tile floor. Great room has a gas fireplace. Great lot with common area at the side of the house for enhanced privacy. Huge bonus/bedroom 4 with 2 closets. **Refrigerator, washer and dryer are not included**.