Huntersville, NC
14415 Lyon Hill Lane
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

14415 Lyon Hill Lane

14415 Lyon Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14415 Lyon Hill Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 10: Master BR on main level! Spacious home has 6 BRs (or 5 BR + bonus w/ closets), 2.5 baths and 3222 s.f. located in Villages at Rosedale subdivision which offers pool, playground & rec area! Freshly painted. Beautiful kitchen has granite counters with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Great room has corner gas fireplace and is open to a sunroom full of natural light. Master suite has incredible master bath with granite vanity w/double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs has 4 additional large bedrooms & large bonus room with 2 big closets that could be a 6th BR. Large secondary bath w/dual sinks & linen closet. Spacious, level backyard backs to greenspace and pool/playground. Walk to Torrence Creek Greenway, shopping, restaurants, banks, Starbucks & more! Easy access to I-77, 20 mins to Uptown, 15 mins to the airport. Contact any NC Realtor for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 Lyon Hill Lane have any available units?
14415 Lyon Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14415 Lyon Hill Lane have?
Some of 14415 Lyon Hill Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 Lyon Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14415 Lyon Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 Lyon Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14415 Lyon Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14415 Lyon Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14415 Lyon Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 14415 Lyon Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14415 Lyon Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 Lyon Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14415 Lyon Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 14415 Lyon Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 14415 Lyon Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 Lyon Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14415 Lyon Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14415 Lyon Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14415 Lyon Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
