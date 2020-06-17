14415 Lyon Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

AVAILABLE APRIL 10: Master BR on main level! Spacious home has 6 BRs (or 5 BR + bonus w/ closets), 2.5 baths and 3222 s.f. located in Villages at Rosedale subdivision which offers pool, playground & rec area! Freshly painted. Beautiful kitchen has granite counters with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Great room has corner gas fireplace and is open to a sunroom full of natural light. Master suite has incredible master bath with granite vanity w/double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs has 4 additional large bedrooms & large bonus room with 2 big closets that could be a 6th BR. Large secondary bath w/dual sinks & linen closet. Spacious, level backyard backs to greenspace and pool/playground. Walk to Torrence Creek Greenway, shopping, restaurants, banks, Starbucks & more! Easy access to I-77, 20 mins to Uptown, 15 mins to the airport. Contact any NC Realtor for a showing!