Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

14156 Holly Springs Drive

14156 Holly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14156 Holly Springs Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Monteith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Absolutely stunning home located in sought after Monteith Park! Incredible community located conveniently close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Lake Norman, easy access to I77 & I485, the list goes on and on. Meticulous home is absolutely gorgeous! Large kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets to delight the chef in every household! Spacious great room open to dining room for easy entertaining. Enjoy quiet afternoons on the side covered porch! Upstairs offers a elegant master suite with ensuite bath and huge walk in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the private balcony off the master suite, overlooking one of the many green areas of the community! 2 spacious bedrooms, large bonus room ideal for game room, media room or 4th bedroom! Plus a loft space ideal for student desk area. Monteith Park offers a community clubhouse, pool and playground within walking distance! Sidewalks and walking trails. This is the one you have been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14156 Holly Springs Drive have any available units?
14156 Holly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14156 Holly Springs Drive have?
Some of 14156 Holly Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14156 Holly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14156 Holly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14156 Holly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14156 Holly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14156 Holly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14156 Holly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 14156 Holly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14156 Holly Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14156 Holly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14156 Holly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 14156 Holly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 14156 Holly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14156 Holly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14156 Holly Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14156 Holly Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14156 Holly Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
