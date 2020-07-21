14156 Holly Springs Drive

Amenities

Absolutely stunning home located in sought after Monteith Park! Incredible community located conveniently close to schools, shopping, restaurants, Lake Norman, easy access to I77 & I485, the list goes on and on. Meticulous home is absolutely gorgeous! Large kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets to delight the chef in every household! Spacious great room open to dining room for easy entertaining. Enjoy quiet afternoons on the side covered porch! Upstairs offers a elegant master suite with ensuite bath and huge walk in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the private balcony off the master suite, overlooking one of the many green areas of the community! 2 spacious bedrooms, large bonus room ideal for game room, media room or 4th bedroom! Plus a loft space ideal for student desk area. Monteith Park offers a community clubhouse, pool and playground within walking distance! Sidewalks and walking trails. This is the one you have been waiting for!