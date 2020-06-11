13812 Hill Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Fantastic opportunity to lease this freshly updated townhouse in the popular Huntersville neighborhood of Vermillion. This unique 3-story townhouse has a total of 4 bedrooms, of which one would make a great home office or nursery, along with 3 full baths, and one-half bath. The layout includes the 1st floor featuring one bedroom and one full bath along with garage and laundry room. The second floor is the large open main living area with amazing hardwood flooring, fireplace, back patio, and powder room. Updated kitchen has recessed lighting, granite countertops and pantry. Upper level features a large master bedroom with tray ceilings and walk-in closet with built-ins. There’s also two additional bedrooms and a full bath! Footsteps away from the community restaurant and pub, Vermillion is an active/social community with large pool, parks/playgrounds, walking trails/sidewalks and many events throughout out the year for residents of all ages!