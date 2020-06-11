All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 13812 Hill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13812 Hill Street
Last updated January 27 2020 at 7:08 AM

13812 Hill Street

13812 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13812 Hill Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic opportunity to lease this freshly updated townhouse in the popular Huntersville neighborhood of Vermillion. This unique 3-story townhouse has a total of 4 bedrooms, of which one would make a great home office or nursery, along with 3 full baths, and one-half bath. The layout includes the 1st floor featuring one bedroom and one full bath along with garage and laundry room. The second floor is the large open main living area with amazing hardwood flooring, fireplace, back patio, and powder room. Updated kitchen has recessed lighting, granite countertops and pantry. Upper level features a large master bedroom with tray ceilings and walk-in closet with built-ins. There’s also two additional bedrooms and a full bath! Footsteps away from the community restaurant and pub, Vermillion is an active/social community with large pool, parks/playgrounds, walking trails/sidewalks and many events throughout out the year for residents of all ages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13812 Hill Street have any available units?
13812 Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13812 Hill Street have?
Some of 13812 Hill Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13812 Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
13812 Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13812 Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 13812 Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13812 Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 13812 Hill Street offers parking.
Does 13812 Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13812 Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13812 Hill Street have a pool?
Yes, 13812 Hill Street has a pool.
Does 13812 Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 13812 Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13812 Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13812 Hill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13812 Hill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13812 Hill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College