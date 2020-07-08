13702 Anthea Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming Townhome in Vermillion! Smart use of space with two Bedrooms (one could be office) on the Main/Entry level; Mid-level offers Kitchen with 2 pantries, 2-story Living Room with great natural light from wall of windows, Dining Area, and large Deck off Kitchen; "Penthouse" level has Master Suite with vaulted ceilings. Abundant built-ins in the main level Bedroom/Office and also the Living Area; Newer flooring throughout most of the home; Walking distance to Vermillion dining. What a location!