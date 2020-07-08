All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

13702 Anthea Lane

13702 Althea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13702 Althea Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Townhome in Vermillion! Smart use of space with two Bedrooms (one could be office) on the Main/Entry level; Mid-level offers Kitchen with 2 pantries, 2-story Living Room with great natural light from wall of windows, Dining Area, and large Deck off Kitchen; "Penthouse" level has Master Suite with vaulted ceilings. Abundant built-ins in the main level Bedroom/Office and also the Living Area; Newer flooring throughout most of the home; Walking distance to Vermillion dining. What a location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13702 Anthea Lane have any available units?
13702 Anthea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13702 Anthea Lane have?
Some of 13702 Anthea Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13702 Anthea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13702 Anthea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13702 Anthea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13702 Anthea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13702 Anthea Lane offer parking?
No, 13702 Anthea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13702 Anthea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13702 Anthea Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13702 Anthea Lane have a pool?
No, 13702 Anthea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13702 Anthea Lane have accessible units?
No, 13702 Anthea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13702 Anthea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13702 Anthea Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13702 Anthea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13702 Anthea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

