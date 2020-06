Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Just repainted interior and new flooring is being installed throughout. Updated pictures coming soon! Immaculate 3 BR Ranch home with a lovely and private backyard with brick paver patio. Wonderful neighborhood. This home is perfectly located to near by schools, Birkdale Village for shopping, dining and movie theater, plus an easy commute to Charlotte. Also included is a washer and drier for your use! This home is in a great community and location - so it won't last long!