Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

13526 Glencreek Lane

13526 Glencreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13526 Glencreek Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Limited Time Only: Now offering $500 of first month's rent***

Now Leasing a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. This home has brand new flooring and painting throughout the home! There are many upgrades in the home including a new stove, upgraded light fixtures, and cosmetic landscaping. This home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that not to far from shopping, restaurants and schools. There is plenty of space in this home to entertain or for family gatherings. Come see the home for yourself!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13526 Glencreek Lane have any available units?
13526 Glencreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 13526 Glencreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13526 Glencreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 Glencreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13526 Glencreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13526 Glencreek Lane offer parking?
No, 13526 Glencreek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13526 Glencreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13526 Glencreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 Glencreek Lane have a pool?
No, 13526 Glencreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13526 Glencreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 13526 Glencreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13526 Glencreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13526 Glencreek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13526 Glencreek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13526 Glencreek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

