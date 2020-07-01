13526 Glencreek Lane

Amenities

recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities

***Limited Time Only: Now offering $500 of first month's rent***



Now Leasing a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. This home has brand new flooring and painting throughout the home! There are many upgrades in the home including a new stove, upgraded light fixtures, and cosmetic landscaping. This home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that not to far from shopping, restaurants and schools. There is plenty of space in this home to entertain or for family gatherings. Come see the home for yourself!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.