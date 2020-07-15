All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:01 PM

13514 Delstone Drive

13514 Delstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13514 Delstone Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Popular "Villages at Rosedale" subdivision offers community swimming pool & playground and is only 10 mins to Lake Norman and incredible Birkdale Village! Beautiful home has 4 BRs and 2.5 baths with 2569 s.f. of living space. Hardwood flooring is through the main level -- kitchen, two-story great room, dining room with trey ceiling and private office. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, tons of counter space and upgraded cabinets and tile backsplash. Sliders lead to rear patio with wooded back yard that backs up to the Greenway with all kinds of walking trails to enjoy! Walk to shops and restaurants. Large master suite is upstairs with spacious walk-in closet and master bath with separate garden tub and shower. All bedrooms upstairs. (Photos will be added once property is vacated.) AVAILABLE JULY 9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13514 Delstone Drive have any available units?
13514 Delstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13514 Delstone Drive have?
Some of 13514 Delstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13514 Delstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13514 Delstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13514 Delstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13514 Delstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13514 Delstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13514 Delstone Drive offers parking.
Does 13514 Delstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13514 Delstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13514 Delstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13514 Delstone Drive has a pool.
Does 13514 Delstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 13514 Delstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13514 Delstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13514 Delstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13514 Delstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13514 Delstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
