13514 Delstone Drive

Popular "Villages at Rosedale" subdivision offers community swimming pool & playground and is only 10 mins to Lake Norman and incredible Birkdale Village! Beautiful home has 4 BRs and 2.5 baths with 2569 s.f. of living space. Hardwood flooring is through the main level -- kitchen, two-story great room, dining room with trey ceiling and private office. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, tons of counter space and upgraded cabinets and tile backsplash. Sliders lead to rear patio with wooded back yard that backs up to the Greenway with all kinds of walking trails to enjoy! Walk to shops and restaurants. Large master suite is upstairs with spacious walk-in closet and master bath with separate garden tub and shower. All bedrooms upstairs. (Photos will be added once property is vacated.) AVAILABLE JULY 9.