13430 Glenwyck Lane

Rent to own this 5-bedroom home in the heart of Huntersville! Hard-to-find master on main w/ large walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring in living & dining room, & vinyl-wood floor in kitchen. Black appliances in kitchen, neutral wood cabinetry, Corian countertops & new tile back-splash. Master down, with 4 additional bedrooms up, PLUS a bonus room with 2 storage areas & newly insulated attic. New A/C installed 3 years ago. Energy-efficient tankless BlueSky water heater recently installed. Screened porch & fenced-in yard, with fire-pit & storage shed.