Location

13410 Serenity Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Executive rental in the desirable Vermillion neighborhood of Huntersville. Almost 4000 sq. ft with an open floor plan and natural light galore! This home makes entertaining a breeze with the expansive chef style kitchen, including double ovens, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island/breakfast bar, two dining areas and dedicated office space. Nicely appointed home also includes an amazing media room fully equipped with everything but the popcorn. Outdoor space includes a large paver patio perfect for your weekend grilling. Convenience to Charlotte and Lake Norman makes this community a must see for anyone looking for an executive style rental in Huntersville. Vermillion has a saltwater pool, splash zone, playground, walking trails on the future greenway, multiple green spaces, two restaurants and numerous HOA-sponsored events. Home is available for immediate occupancy. Rent with Nest and own your experience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13410 Serenity Street have any available units?
13410 Serenity Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13410 Serenity Street have?
Some of 13410 Serenity Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13410 Serenity Street currently offering any rent specials?
13410 Serenity Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13410 Serenity Street pet-friendly?
No, 13410 Serenity Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13410 Serenity Street offer parking?
Yes, 13410 Serenity Street offers parking.
Does 13410 Serenity Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13410 Serenity Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13410 Serenity Street have a pool?
Yes, 13410 Serenity Street has a pool.
Does 13410 Serenity Street have accessible units?
No, 13410 Serenity Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13410 Serenity Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13410 Serenity Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13410 Serenity Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13410 Serenity Street does not have units with air conditioning.
