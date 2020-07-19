13410 Serenity Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

Executive rental in the desirable Vermillion neighborhood of Huntersville. Almost 4000 sq. ft with an open floor plan and natural light galore! This home makes entertaining a breeze with the expansive chef style kitchen, including double ovens, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island/breakfast bar, two dining areas and dedicated office space. Nicely appointed home also includes an amazing media room fully equipped with everything but the popcorn. Outdoor space includes a large paver patio perfect for your weekend grilling. Convenience to Charlotte and Lake Norman makes this community a must see for anyone looking for an executive style rental in Huntersville. Vermillion has a saltwater pool, splash zone, playground, walking trails on the future greenway, multiple green spaces, two restaurants and numerous HOA-sponsored events. Home is available for immediate occupancy. Rent with Nest and own your experience!