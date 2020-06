Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New to the market and just in time for summer is this cottage style 3BR/2.5BA, 2-sty home in Stonegate Farms. Enjoy the views of the community common area and green space from your rocking chair front porch. Step inside to an open floor plan, with a mixture of laminate flooring and carpeting. A gas log fireplace in the great room, ceiling fan and built in speakers make for a great part of the house to enjoy company or family gatherings. Reasonable sized bedrooms upstairs. Fenced backyard and deck. Detached two car garage.