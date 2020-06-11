All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 12734 Cross Dale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
12734 Cross Dale Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:12 PM

12734 Cross Dale Drive

12734 Cross Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12734 Cross Dale Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12734 Cross Dale Drive have any available units?
12734 Cross Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 12734 Cross Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12734 Cross Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12734 Cross Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12734 Cross Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12734 Cross Dale Drive offer parking?
No, 12734 Cross Dale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12734 Cross Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12734 Cross Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12734 Cross Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 12734 Cross Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12734 Cross Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 12734 Cross Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12734 Cross Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12734 Cross Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12734 Cross Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12734 Cross Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College