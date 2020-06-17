12620 ES Draper Drive

Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand new, two-story home in the highly desirable Vermillion Community. Vermillion offers community pool, open park areas, playground, garden, part of the Carolina Thread Trail Greenway, includes two restaurants and is close to Northlake and Birkdale. This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, bright and airy dream home boasts an open concept kitchen with beautiful ebony cabinets, tiled back splash and granite counter tops. Wood floors on entire first floor and upgraded craftsman fixtures and hardware throughout. This home offers stainless steel appliances, gas cook top oven with built-in microwave above. New GE washer and dryer, ceiling fans in great room, morning room, and three bedrooms. Window blinds in every window, windows tilt in for easy cleaning. Nest thermostats with Bluetooth capabilities and a tank-less water heater. Garage interior has been painted for a finished look.