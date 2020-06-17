All apartments in Huntersville
12620 ES Draper Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:33 PM

12620 ES Draper Drive

12620 Es Draper Dr · (704) 333-5300
Location

12620 Es Draper Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2246 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Be the first to live in this brand new, two-story home in the highly desirable Vermillion Community. Vermillion offers community pool, open park areas, playground, garden, part of the Carolina Thread Trail Greenway, includes two restaurants and is close to Northlake and Birkdale. This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, bright and airy dream home boasts an open concept kitchen with beautiful ebony cabinets, tiled back splash and granite counter tops. Wood floors on entire first floor and upgraded craftsman fixtures and hardware throughout. This home offers stainless steel appliances, gas cook top oven with built-in microwave above. New GE washer and dryer, ceiling fans in great room, morning room, and three bedrooms. Window blinds in every window, windows tilt in for easy cleaning. Nest thermostats with Bluetooth capabilities and a tank-less water heater. Garage interior has been painted for a finished look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 ES Draper Drive have any available units?
12620 ES Draper Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12620 ES Draper Drive have?
Some of 12620 ES Draper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12620 ES Draper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12620 ES Draper Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 ES Draper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12620 ES Draper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12620 ES Draper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12620 ES Draper Drive does offer parking.
Does 12620 ES Draper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12620 ES Draper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 ES Draper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12620 ES Draper Drive has a pool.
Does 12620 ES Draper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12620 ES Draper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 ES Draper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12620 ES Draper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12620 ES Draper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12620 ES Draper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
