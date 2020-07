Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,988 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located in 12512 Cedarford Ct, Huntersville, NC 28078. My property is on a rent to own basis the rent fee is $1200 with all utilities included apart from cable and trash disposer and it ready for move in ASAP. Pet are welcome if you are interested in renting contact Mr Water (980) 699-0189 for more information.