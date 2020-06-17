12505 Stumptown Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable cottage in Huntersville offering two Master Suites, one on the main level and one upstairs. The cozy front porch welcomes you into this open and casual floor plan. Living area open to the dining space with bay build out, kitchen with classic black appliances and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms with en suite bath, offer plenty of space for furnishings with double closets and are filled with natural light. Side door leads out to the rear patio where you will enjoy a lush green and completely fenced yard and access to the detached one car garage (Note that the garage was moved up 5 feet at construction to allow additional parking space - unlike any other in the neighborhood). This home has been meticulously maintained and cared for. Perfect for someone starting out, sizing down or just looking for a change, this home is ready for you to enjoy!