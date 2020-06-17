All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

12505 Stumptown Road

12505 Stumptown Road · No Longer Available
Location

12505 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Adorable cottage in Huntersville offering two Master Suites, one on the main level and one upstairs. The cozy front porch welcomes you into this open and casual floor plan. Living area open to the dining space with bay build out, kitchen with classic black appliances and breakfast bar. Both bedrooms with en suite bath, offer plenty of space for furnishings with double closets and are filled with natural light. Side door leads out to the rear patio where you will enjoy a lush green and completely fenced yard and access to the detached one car garage (Note that the garage was moved up 5 feet at construction to allow additional parking space - unlike any other in the neighborhood). This home has been meticulously maintained and cared for. Perfect for someone starting out, sizing down or just looking for a change, this home is ready for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12505 Stumptown Road have any available units?
12505 Stumptown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12505 Stumptown Road have?
Some of 12505 Stumptown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12505 Stumptown Road currently offering any rent specials?
12505 Stumptown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12505 Stumptown Road pet-friendly?
No, 12505 Stumptown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12505 Stumptown Road offer parking?
Yes, 12505 Stumptown Road offers parking.
Does 12505 Stumptown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12505 Stumptown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12505 Stumptown Road have a pool?
No, 12505 Stumptown Road does not have a pool.
Does 12505 Stumptown Road have accessible units?
No, 12505 Stumptown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12505 Stumptown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12505 Stumptown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12505 Stumptown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12505 Stumptown Road does not have units with air conditioning.

