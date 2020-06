Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, loft with 2 car garage.. Great open floor plan for entertaining. Kitchen with walk in pantry, seated island and breakfast area. Living Room has gas fireplace with access to the Dining Room. Large master bedroom with en suite that includes garden tub and walk in shower. Schedule your showing today. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED. THIS IS A NO SMOKING, PET CONDITIONAL PROPERTY.