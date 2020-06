Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Home on corner lot w/hardwoods and loft. Fresh Paint Pressure washed. Minutes to shopping, dining, schools and new Athletic park! This home offers an open floor plan with hard wood floors.tile backsplash and corian counters. Sliding doors off of breakfast open to rear patio and Huge Backyard. Over-sized master suite boasts a walk-in closet and a bath with lots of counter space. House is just across the community pool.