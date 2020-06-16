Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

104 Lakeshore Dr Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Hillsborough With Private Pond Access! - Check out this classic, one level home nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Hillsborough. This property features a lovely front porch, a rear deck, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. It has a nice open dining and living room with a brick fireplace, freshly painted interior and charming, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stackable washer & dryer is included. Enjoy sitting on the rear deck overlooking the duck pond. And yes, there are ducks!



Easy access to Riverwalk, Gold Park and everything you could want in Downtown Hillsborough. It's close to Village Diner, Mystery Brewing Tap Room, Hillsborough BBQ and so much more!



Pets are allowed with owners approval and additional pet deposit.



Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x monthly rent required.



Contact Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing! Showing@acorn-oak.com.



