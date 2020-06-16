All apartments in Hillsborough
Location

104 Lakeshore Drive, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Lakeshore Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
104 Lakeshore Dr Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Hillsborough With Private Pond Access! - Check out this classic, one level home nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Hillsborough. This property features a lovely front porch, a rear deck, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. It has a nice open dining and living room with a brick fireplace, freshly painted interior and charming, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stackable washer & dryer is included. Enjoy sitting on the rear deck overlooking the duck pond. And yes, there are ducks!

Easy access to Riverwalk, Gold Park and everything you could want in Downtown Hillsborough. It's close to Village Diner, Mystery Brewing Tap Room, Hillsborough BBQ and so much more!

Pets are allowed with owners approval and additional pet deposit.

Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x monthly rent required.

Contact Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing! Showing@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE4445902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Lakeshore Dr have any available units?
104 Lakeshore Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Lakeshore Dr have?
Some of 104 Lakeshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Lakeshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
104 Lakeshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Lakeshore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Lakeshore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 104 Lakeshore Dr offer parking?
No, 104 Lakeshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 104 Lakeshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Lakeshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Lakeshore Dr have a pool?
No, 104 Lakeshore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 104 Lakeshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 104 Lakeshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Lakeshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Lakeshore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Lakeshore Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Lakeshore Dr has units with air conditioning.
