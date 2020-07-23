/
/
lee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
46 Apartments for rent in Lee County, NC
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2245 Chalmers Drive
2245 Chalmers Drive, Sanford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
2245 Chalmers Drive Available 08/01/20 Downtown Jonesboro!!! - Renovated ranch home ready for new tenant. Stainless Steel appliances to include gas dryer and washer.Freshly painted. New vinyl siding and attached one car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Northridge Trail
93 Northridge Trail, Lee County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2568 sqft
93 Northridge Trail Available 07/28/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath spacious home in gated community of Carolina Trace - Spacious three bedroom, two and one half bath home with a great view of the golf course (RLNE5831686)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
257 Lakeview Drive
257 Lakeview Drive, Lee County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW LISTING in Carolina Trace- Lake Front Property Overlooking Lake Trace! (Downstairs Level Only) - New to the Rental Market! This property is advertising for Downstairs Floor. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bath Rental overlooking Lake Trace.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 Meridian Crossing
321 Meridian Crossing, Sanford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
All New Sparkle! - Enjoy low maintenance living at it's finest in this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 Wiggins Drive
1509 Wiggins Dr, Sanford, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Gorgeous 3300 sq ft home in West Landing. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac & features 4 B/r's, 3.5 baths plus a bonus room! Master bedroom is downstairs. Mother-in-law suite, 2 additional bedrooms & bonus are upstairs.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
303 E. Harrington Ave.
303 East Harrington Avenue, Broadway, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled ranch in Broadway, NC - Lovely, remodeled ranch offers 1500 SqFt with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, laundry room, kitchen,breakfast room and carport. The detached garage/shop is wired.
Results within 5 miles of Lee County
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,073
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
349 Sea Mist
349 Sea Mist Dr, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
3100 sqft
349 Sea Mist Available 08/14/20 Wonderful home in Carolina Lakes - Located in the gated community of Carolina Lakes! A 4 bedroom home with optional bonus as 5th bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Fenced in Yard and Storage Building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Stoney Creek Drive
211 Stoneycreek Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home plus bonus room on the water in Sanford. Hardwood in foyer. Formal dining room, formal living room or office & large eat-in-kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
315 Dogwood Landing - 25
315 Dogwood Landing, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with bonus room. This two-level spacious townhome comes equipped with plenty of storage, 1car garage, garden tub, and a deck perfect for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Lee County
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
290 Quail Hollow
290 Quail Hollow, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2505 sqft
Available August, 15, 2020. 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Carolina Lakes! 3 Car Garage 3rd Garage is perfect for Golf Cart/Motor Cycles/Lawn Mower. Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Island.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
503 Pinehurst Avenue
503 Pinehurst Avenue, Carthage, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Suite, Loft and Bath for Lease - Property Id: 323687 Furnished master suite, with large private bath and office area on 3 acres, utilities and Internet included, use of the kitchen is available - located in Carthage. Cost is $700.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Watchmen Lane
210 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1687 sqft
210 Watchmen Lane Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lexington Plantation Home - This amazing Lexington Plantation Home offers 4 bedrooms, one of which is an oversized bonus room with double closets, and 2.5 bath.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
170 State Highway 87 N
170 Sanford Road, Pittsboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2361 sqft
Charming 4 bd 3 ba in Pittsboro, NC - A house full of character, across the street from community college and walking trails, walk to downtown and shops, huge master suite w/double shower, 2 sink vanity, refinished hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Harborview Drive
144 Harborview Dr, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
144 Harborview Drive Available 09/01/20 MUST SEE! - A Must See Home! Adorable home in Carolina Lakes! Perfect starter home or anyone that wants a home to feel like home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1140 Greenbriar Drive
1140 Greenbriar Drive, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2750 sqft
1140 Greenbriar Drive - Beautiful traditional style home in the gated Woodlake Country Club. This 4BR/2.5BA home has a semi-open floor plan, Carolina room, and updated kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
275 Maplewood Drive
275 Maplewood Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1950 sqft
275 Maplewood Drive Available 08/10/20 Ranch Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, and Bonus Room in Carolina Lakes. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home with Open Floor Plan with trey and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Crystal Point
121 Crystal Point, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2480 sqft
121 Crystal Point Available 08/07/20 Water Views, Close to Gate in Carolina Lakes - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5 BA Home Close to the Gate in Exclusive Carolina Lakes.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
420 Crutchfield Drive
420 Crutchfield Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2740 sqft
420 Crutchfield Drive Available 08/18/20 Village of Lexington Plantation! - 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath with Fenced Back Yard. Upstairs has 2 Bonus Rooms, Bedroom and Full Bath, would be great for in-law-suite.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
815 Yorkshire Drive
815 Yorkshire Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2141 sqft
815 Yorkshire Drive Available 09/04/20 Charming 2 Story Home with Sun-Room! - Charming 3 bedroom and 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Lansing Court West
65 Lansing Court West, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2200 sqft
65 Lansing Court West Available 08/10/20 Lovely 2 Story Home - Enjoy the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with ceramic tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. Kitchen has tiled back splash and so does master bath tub. Security system and trey ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3064 Carolina Way
3064 Carolina Way, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3064 Carolina Way Available 09/04/20 Lovely Ranch Home In Carolina Lakes - This Three Bedroom Two Bath Ranch Home In Carolina Lakes Has A Lot To Offer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
650 Northview Drive
650 Northview Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2200 sqft
650 Northview Drive Available 09/14/20 Gorgeous Home With Bonus Room - Gorgeous Open Floor Plan! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Cathedral Ceilings, Spacious Rooms...This Home Is Perfect For Entertaining.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
196 Hayden Lane
196 Hayden Lane, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2809 sqft
196 Hayden Lane Available 08/14/20 Huge home in Richmond park, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath and bonus room!! - Large 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Richmond Park. Living room with fireplace, open to formal dining.
Some of the colleges located in the Lee County area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, High Point University, and Meredith College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary have apartments for rent.
