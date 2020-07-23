106 Apartments for rent in Hoke County, NC

/
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
4 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Barrow Ct
109 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1390 sqft
109 Barrow Ct Available 09/25/20 2 BR 2 BA w/ attached garage - (RLNE5980493)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
146 Rainer Dr.
146 Ranier Dr, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
146 Rainer Dr. Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5960446)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
197 Sidesaddle Court
197 Sidesaddle Court, Rockfish, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
197 Sidesaddle Court Available 08/01/20 197 Sidesaddle - Gorgeous 2012 home that has been impeccably cared for and eager for a new resident! 2,000SF with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and so many beautiful features.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Barrow Ct
211 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2110 sqft
211 Barrow Ct Available 09/11/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Cody Ct.
101 Cody Court, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
- (RLNE5625999)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Calla Ct
101 Calla Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
101 Calla Ct Available 08/21/20 Move in Special! No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - *oac Reserve your home Today!! No breed restrictions! Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes we do have a home that I know you would
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 08/14/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Wedgefield Dr
331 Wedgefield Drive, Hoke County, NC
6 Bedrooms
$1,700
2997 sqft
Gorgeous 6 bedroom home in Wedgefield available 06/25 better hurry before it is too late! - Gorgeous 6 bedroom home in Wedgefield! Upon entering this home the office is to the right and the dinning room to the left, the foyer has beautiful
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
174 Centipede Ln
174 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Raeford - 174 Centipede Ln, Raeford, NC 28376. Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 900 sq. ft. of living space. Spacious living room. Eat in kitchen with appliances. Covered porch. Available now for $600 month! NO PETS ALLOWED (RLNE4092578)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
114 Edisto Ct
114 Edisto Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1550 sqft
Coming Soon (Late July) (Pets Allowed) - Coming Soon (Late July) 3-bedroom ranch home on large corner lot in the Riverbrooke subdivision of Raeford.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
143 Centipede Lane
143 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
143 Centipede Lane - Coming Soon: Mid July (No pets) - 143 Centipede Lane - Coming Soon: Mid July You'll adore this quiet 2 BR / 2 BA Duplex in Raeford.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Buckeye Dr
307 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1119 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth located in established community in Raeford. Open floor plan. Great Room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. Mstr Bdrm with Mstr Bth. Walk in closet, tub/shower combo. Fully fenced large rear yard with patio.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Elderberry Court
109 Elderberry Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1265 sqft
Ranch style home located in Windward Oaks with an eat in kitchen, fireplace, great room, carpet and tile flooring, and a private backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Cavalier Drive
162 Cavalier Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1217 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth house in Raeford. Great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, blk appliances and an eat in area. Mstr bdrm with mstr bth. Walk in closet, double vanity and tub/shower combo.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
220 Collinwood Drive
220 Collinwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1364 sqft
3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhome in a great location. Convenient to Fort Bragg, shopping, and many more amenities. The community features swimming pools,a fitness center,a clubhouse & playground-all very close to the home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
137 Magwood Drive
137 Magwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Showings are currently being scheduled by calling the office at 910-868-1040 between the hours of 9 am and 3pm Mon-Fri you must have valid proof of ID. $20 Key security Office is located at 5506 Yadkin Rd Fayetteville nc 28303
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Manteo Drive
106 Manteo Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
SUPER CUTE HOUSE!! Inside has been completely updated with laminate flooring, paint, etc. 3 Bedrooms downstairs with bonus room over garage (that can be 4th bedroom). Large living area with fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Quarry Lane
205 Quarry Lane, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Relax on your covered front porch. Vaulted ceilings in great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar, Large walk-in closet in huge master bedroom, separate shower and tub in master bathroom. Hardwood floors in living room and hallways.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
557 Equestrian Way
557 Equestrian Way, Five Points, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful home, huge backyard, formal dining, Open Floor plan, covered patio, large master suite, laundry upstairs..much more...
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2673 Rockfish Rd
2673 Rockfish Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 sqft
2673 Rockfish Road - 2 Story newly constructed(2014)home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
149 Copper Creek
149 Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1900 sqft
149 Copper Creek (1 small pet allowed) - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bonus room. Welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances and a pantry.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Bellflower Cir
102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1440 sqft
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Centipede Lane
113 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
113 Centipede Lane- No Pets - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex located in a small Raeford community, outside storage with patio, kitchen/dining room combo, laundry hookups! Not enrolled in Second Nature Air Filter program.
