Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Ideally located south of Lake Townsend and just moments north of Lake Jeanette, The Pointe at Irving Park in Greensboro is redefining luxury apartment living. Each of our apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC features a personal veranda, high-end kitchen appliances, spacious layouts and washer and dryer hookups. With one and two bedroom floor plans available, you are sure to find the perfect apartment for rent in Greensboro, NC to fit your lifestyle. At our apartments near the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC, you will enjoy luxurious communal amenities, such as a resort-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an on-site tennis court. Residents also enjoy the convenience of a car wash station right on the property. Schedule a tour to visit The Pointe at Irving Park Apartments and see for yourself why we are the best apartments in the New Irving Park area.