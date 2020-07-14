All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Pointe at Irving Park

Open Now until 6pm
3100 N Elm St · (833) 223-4518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3100 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27408
New Irving Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30H · Avail. Aug 25

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 22B · Avail. Aug 5

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26G · Avail. Aug 25

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 36M · Avail. Sep 17

$872

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 06D · Avail. Aug 10

$986

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe at Irving Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Ideally located south of Lake Townsend and just moments north of Lake Jeanette, The Pointe at Irving Park in Greensboro is redefining luxury apartment living. Each of our apartments for rent in Greensboro, NC features a personal veranda, high-end kitchen appliances, spacious layouts and washer and dryer hookups. With one and two bedroom floor plans available, you are sure to find the perfect apartment for rent in Greensboro, NC to fit your lifestyle. At our apartments near the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC, you will enjoy luxurious communal amenities, such as a resort-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an on-site tennis court. Residents also enjoy the convenience of a car wash station right on the property. Schedule a tour to visit The Pointe at Irving Park Apartments and see for yourself why we are the best apartments in the New Irving Park area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community with breed restrictions. Deposits and pet rent fees do apply. Ask a member of our staff for details.
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe at Irving Park have any available units?
Pointe at Irving Park has 5 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe at Irving Park have?
Some of Pointe at Irving Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe at Irving Park currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe at Irving Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe at Irving Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe at Irving Park is pet friendly.
Does Pointe at Irving Park offer parking?
No, Pointe at Irving Park does not offer parking.
Does Pointe at Irving Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pointe at Irving Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe at Irving Park have a pool?
Yes, Pointe at Irving Park has a pool.
Does Pointe at Irving Park have accessible units?
No, Pointe at Irving Park does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe at Irving Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Pointe at Irving Park does not have units with dishwashers.
