904 West Market Street A5

904 West Market Street · (336) 272-0767 ext. 108
Location

904 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
College Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 904 West Market Street A5 · Avail. Sep 8

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
904 West Market Street A5 Available 09/08/20 1 BR, 3rd floor Apartment in Downtown Greensboro, Water & Heat Included - Perfect for the person looking for the city life, this condo includes it all! With a option to have a 2nd bedroom, this unit is versatile. With just a short distance to some of the colleges, this location won't stay available long! Your rent includes your water and heating bills, so not only will the location save you drive time, we can save you money! And with the convenience of a 3rd floor unit, you'll have the view of the city without all the noise right outside your door. Come take a look at this property today! Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 West Market Street A5 have any available units?
904 West Market Street A5 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 West Market Street A5 have?
Some of 904 West Market Street A5's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 West Market Street A5 currently offering any rent specials?
904 West Market Street A5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 West Market Street A5 pet-friendly?
No, 904 West Market Street A5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 904 West Market Street A5 offer parking?
Yes, 904 West Market Street A5 offers parking.
Does 904 West Market Street A5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 West Market Street A5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 West Market Street A5 have a pool?
No, 904 West Market Street A5 does not have a pool.
Does 904 West Market Street A5 have accessible units?
No, 904 West Market Street A5 does not have accessible units.
Does 904 West Market Street A5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 West Market Street A5 does not have units with dishwashers.
