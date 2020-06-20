802 Stockport Way

Amenities

Now Available! Located in an well established subdivision sits this spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in McLeansville. This awesome is located in a cul-de-sac, has a huge fenced in yard, 2-car garage and tons of space! Each room offers a great amount of additional space! The kitchen offers lots of counter space with an island and opens to the living room. Upstairs houses all of the large bedrooms with new upgraded carpet! Secure this home TODAY with an approved application and paid Reservation Binder Fee of $150!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.