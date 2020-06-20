All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:00 PM

802 Stockport Way

802 Stockport Way · No Longer Available
Location

802 Stockport Way, Greensboro, NC 27301

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Now Available! Located in an well established subdivision sits this spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in McLeansville. This awesome is located in a cul-de-sac, has a huge fenced in yard, 2-car garage and tons of space! Each room offers a great amount of additional space! The kitchen offers lots of counter space with an island and opens to the living room. Upstairs houses all of the large bedrooms with new upgraded carpet! Secure this home TODAY with an approved application and paid Reservation Binder Fee of $150!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Stockport Way have any available units?
802 Stockport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Stockport Way have?
Some of 802 Stockport Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Stockport Way currently offering any rent specials?
802 Stockport Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Stockport Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Stockport Way is pet friendly.
Does 802 Stockport Way offer parking?
Yes, 802 Stockport Way does offer parking.
Does 802 Stockport Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Stockport Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Stockport Way have a pool?
No, 802 Stockport Way does not have a pool.
Does 802 Stockport Way have accessible units?
No, 802 Stockport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Stockport Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Stockport Way does not have units with dishwashers.
