Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4510 Brandt Ridge Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4510 Brandt Ridge Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410
Brandt Trace Farms

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2231 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Maintenance free beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is off Lake Brandt in NW area of Greensboro - Available for showing after 6/1/2020.

*This is a 2 separated unit home with bottom unit currently occupied.*
*Garage and fireplace not permitted for use. Shared driveway.*

Don't miss out on this maintenance free beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is off Lake Brandt in NW area of Greensboro. Quiet neighborhood and awesome location. Walking/biking to Battleground park, located right behind the Greenway, mins to Lake Brandt Marina/Guilford park and less than 1 mile to shopping and dining.

Upstairs you'll find 4 nicely sized bedrooms + closets that share the hallway bathroom and a master suite! The master bedroom is a perfect size with granite vanity with his and her sinks, oversized tub, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet!

Great Features:
Hardwood flooring
Formal living room
Formal dining room
Open living room and kitchen
Updated kitchen with custom cabinets
Stainless steel appliances
Granite counter top
Vaulted ceiling in living room
Master suite with bathroom
Huge back deck perfect for entertaining
Open two story foyer
Laundry room downstairs
Lawn care included
Shared driveway

COVID-19 Disclaimer: For the foreseeable future, all showings will be no-contact to ensure everyone's safety. If you are interested in a virtual tour, please indicate your preferred method (FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Skype, etc.).

This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.

Only small pet is negotiable with pet deposits.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and renter's insurance.

HOA dues, lawn care, and trash are included in rent.

Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5469352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive have any available units?
4510 Brandt Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Brandt Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4510 Brandt Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
