4510 Brandt Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Maintenance free beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is off Lake Brandt in NW area of Greensboro - Available for showing after 6/1/2020.



*This is a 2 separated unit home with bottom unit currently occupied.*

*Garage and fireplace not permitted for use. Shared driveway.*



Don't miss out on this maintenance free beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is off Lake Brandt in NW area of Greensboro. Quiet neighborhood and awesome location. Walking/biking to Battleground park, located right behind the Greenway, mins to Lake Brandt Marina/Guilford park and less than 1 mile to shopping and dining.



Upstairs you'll find 4 nicely sized bedrooms + closets that share the hallway bathroom and a master suite! The master bedroom is a perfect size with granite vanity with his and her sinks, oversized tub, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet!



Great Features:

Hardwood flooring

Formal living room

Formal dining room

Open living room and kitchen

Updated kitchen with custom cabinets

Stainless steel appliances

Granite counter top

Vaulted ceiling in living room

Master suite with bathroom

Huge back deck perfect for entertaining

Open two story foyer

Laundry room downstairs

Lawn care included

Shared driveway



COVID-19 Disclaimer: For the foreseeable future, all showings will be no-contact to ensure everyone's safety. If you are interested in a virtual tour, please indicate your preferred method (FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Skype, etc.).



This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.



Only small pet is negotiable with pet deposits.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and renter's insurance.



HOA dues, lawn care, and trash are included in rent.



Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5469352)