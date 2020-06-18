360 S Elm St Apt 109

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage coffee bar

Downtown City Living Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Greensboro - Available now.



Beautiful + Roomy 10 ft ceilings 1BR/1BA condo in the heart of downtown Greensboro! Experience city living at it's best. Walking distance to everything! Steps from local breweries, coffee shops, shops, restaurants and city park. Don't miss this one out before it's too late!



Great features:

• Hardwood and tiles flooring throughout

• Granite countertop

• Stackable washer and dryer set

• Balcony

• Freshly painted

• Double vanity in bath

• White kitchen cabinets

• Separated dining room

• Elevator

• Access to a grassy common area

• Keypad Building access

• Secured basement garage with dedicated parking

• Water included



***Please note we are following the CDC guidelines we are limiting person to person contact, provide a video tour if available or FaceTime/WhatsApp. Properties can be leased sight unseen if you qualify.



This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.



Pets are welcome upon approval and a refundable pet deposit.



Tenant responsible for utilities (power) and renter's insurance.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com



(RLNE5702136)