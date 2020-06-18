All apartments in Greensboro
360 S Elm St Apt 109
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

360 S Elm St Apt 109

360 South Elm Street · (336) 443-0199 ext. 33
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Downtown Greensboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 360 S Elm St Apt 109 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
Downtown City Living Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Greensboro - Available now.

Beautiful + Roomy 10 ft ceilings 1BR/1BA condo in the heart of downtown Greensboro! Experience city living at it's best. Walking distance to everything! Steps from local breweries, coffee shops, shops, restaurants and city park. Don't miss this one out before it's too late!

Great features:
• Hardwood and tiles flooring throughout
• Granite countertop
• Stackable washer and dryer set
• Balcony
• Freshly painted
• Double vanity in bath
• White kitchen cabinets
• Separated dining room
• Elevator
• Access to a grassy common area
• Keypad Building access
• Secured basement garage with dedicated parking
• Water included

***Please note we are following the CDC guidelines we are limiting person to person contact, provide a video tour if available or FaceTime/WhatsApp. Properties can be leased sight unseen if you qualify.

This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.

Pets are welcome upon approval and a refundable pet deposit.

Tenant responsible for utilities (power) and renter's insurance.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5702136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 S Elm St Apt 109 have any available units?
360 S Elm St Apt 109 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 S Elm St Apt 109 have?
Some of 360 S Elm St Apt 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 S Elm St Apt 109 currently offering any rent specials?
360 S Elm St Apt 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 S Elm St Apt 109 pet-friendly?
No, 360 S Elm St Apt 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 360 S Elm St Apt 109 offer parking?
Yes, 360 S Elm St Apt 109 does offer parking.
Does 360 S Elm St Apt 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 S Elm St Apt 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 S Elm St Apt 109 have a pool?
No, 360 S Elm St Apt 109 does not have a pool.
Does 360 S Elm St Apt 109 have accessible units?
No, 360 S Elm St Apt 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 S Elm St Apt 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 S Elm St Apt 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
