3531-C Lynhaven Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

- Lovely two bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome for rent, a full bath upstairs accompanied by a well-lit vanity, and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Master bedroom has a Large walk-in closet, with separate entrance to the bathroom. This unit has Central AC and Heat, Carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Living Room area is spacious with a corner display shelf/bookshelf. Kitchen is airy and has a Stove, Refrigerator, garbage disposal, enclosed washer/dryer hookups, and a dishwasher. As well as a private encompassed backyard. Come see it now and get your deposit in before someone else gets it first. See this property and others on our web site www.WeRentToday.com. Call our office 336-544-0599 to arrange a viewing. $30 application fee

Site Manager

Tisha Cook



(RLNE3248957)