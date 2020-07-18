All apartments in Greensboro
3531-C Lynhaven Drive
3531-C Lynhaven Drive

3531 Lynhaven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3531 Lynhaven Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406
Greenhaven

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Lovely two bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome for rent, a full bath upstairs accompanied by a well-lit vanity, and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Master bedroom has a Large walk-in closet, with separate entrance to the bathroom. This unit has Central AC and Heat, Carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Living Room area is spacious with a corner display shelf/bookshelf. Kitchen is airy and has a Stove, Refrigerator, garbage disposal, enclosed washer/dryer hookups, and a dishwasher. As well as a private encompassed backyard. Come see it now and get your deposit in before someone else gets it first. See this property and others on our web site www.WeRentToday.com. Call our office 336-544-0599 to arrange a viewing. $30 application fee
Site Manager
Tisha Cook

(RLNE3248957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

3531-C Lynhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Some of 3531-C Lynhaven Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3531-C Lynhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 3531-C Lynhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
No, 3531-C Lynhaven Drive does not offer parking.
No, 3531-C Lynhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 3531-C Lynhaven Drive does not have a pool.
No, 3531-C Lynhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Yes, 3531-C Lynhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
