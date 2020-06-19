All apartments in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC
303 Greenbriar Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

303 Greenbriar Rd

303 Greenbriar Road · No Longer Available
Location

303 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro, NC 27405
Spicewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated spacious home ready now - Do not miss out on the opportunity to live in this fantastic, newly renovated home. You will not be disappointed; this home has room for everyone. With four bedrooms, including a spacious master suite, a large kitchen, large laundry room and a very versatile floor plan that allows you to set up the home to suite your needs. All floors are hardwood, window treatments, ceiling fans and some built in furniture are all included just to name a few of the amenities. Owner will supply a new stove and dishwasher and all built-in AC units, tenant to bring own refrigerator or owner sill supply for a monthly fee.

Tenant to pay all utilities. Renters Insurance required. Application Fee of $45 required per adult. Smoking outdoors only. No pets.

For more Information, Apply Online
https://www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies/
Available Now. Call Today 336-870-0768

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5748006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Greenbriar Rd have any available units?
303 Greenbriar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensboro, NC.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Greenbriar Rd have?
Some of 303 Greenbriar Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Greenbriar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
303 Greenbriar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Greenbriar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 303 Greenbriar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 303 Greenbriar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 303 Greenbriar Rd does offer parking.
Does 303 Greenbriar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Greenbriar Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Greenbriar Rd have a pool?
No, 303 Greenbriar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 303 Greenbriar Rd have accessible units?
No, 303 Greenbriar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Greenbriar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Greenbriar Rd has units with dishwashers.
