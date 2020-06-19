303 Greenbriar Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated spacious home ready now - Do not miss out on the opportunity to live in this fantastic, newly renovated home. You will not be disappointed; this home has room for everyone. With four bedrooms, including a spacious master suite, a large kitchen, large laundry room and a very versatile floor plan that allows you to set up the home to suite your needs. All floors are hardwood, window treatments, ceiling fans and some built in furniture are all included just to name a few of the amenities. Owner will supply a new stove and dishwasher and all built-in AC units, tenant to bring own refrigerator or owner sill supply for a monthly fee.



Tenant to pay all utilities. Renters Insurance required. Application Fee of $45 required per adult. Smoking outdoors only. No pets.



For more Information, Apply Online

https://www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies/

Available Now. Call Today 336-870-0768



